Yuav muaj ntau millions tus neeg Australia yuav tau tshuaj txaus siv ob hlis

Sunrise - Hmong.jpg

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Muaj kev kwv yees tias nqe khoom thiab services yuav pheej yig, ntau millions tus neeg Australia yuav muaj peev xwm yuav tau tej tshuaj PBS siv txog ob hlis, America tus President Joe Biden qhia tias nws yuav sib tw ua nom rau xyoo 2024, txij xyoo 2025-26 mus ces tej neeg muaj nyiaj super tshaj $3 million yuav tau them se 30 feem pua tsis yog 15 feem pua lawm.

Mloog tau SBSHmong, 
rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm  
Facebook 
,
 Googlepodcasts
Spotify
, thiab 
Apple podcasts 
los yog download 
SBS Audio App   
thiab 
SBS Hmong pod follow  
kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A screenshot from a new sexual consent social media campaign in NSW

Cov kev yeem sib deev

Posting at Federation Square - Trevor Yang.jpg

Tswv yim pab kom muaj zog thiab tau txais kev noj qab nyob zoo

Lady justice - Tingey injury law firm-Unsplash.jpg

Coj Optus mus hais plaub

Sunrise - Hmong.jpg

Australia kho cai kom neeg New Zealand muaj cai thov ua tau pej xeem thiab kev pab cuam