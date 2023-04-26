rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm ,, , thiab los yog download thiab kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
Yuav muaj ntau millions tus neeg Australia yuav tau tshuaj txaus siv ob hlis
Source: SBS
Muaj kev kwv yees tias nqe khoom thiab services yuav pheej yig, ntau millions tus neeg Australia yuav muaj peev xwm yuav tau tej tshuaj PBS siv txog ob hlis, America tus President Joe Biden qhia tias nws yuav sib tw ua nom rau xyoo 2024, txij xyoo 2025-26 mus ces tej neeg muaj nyiaj super tshaj $3 million yuav tau them se 30 feem pua tsis yog 15 feem pua lawm.
