Tswv yim tiv thaiv kom tsis txhob muaj ceeb thawj thiab tau txais kev noj qab nyob zoo
File photo dated 20/07/14 of vegetables, as a new study found that eating 10 portions of fruit and vegetables every day could significantly reduce a person's risk of heart disease and cancer.. Issue date: Thursday February 23, 2017. While eating the recommended five a day still helps reduce disease risk, the highest benefits are seen when people consume 10 portions, researchers found. See PA story HEALTH Fruit. Photo credit should read: Nick Ansell/PA Wire Credit: Nick Ansell/PA/Alamy
Muaj ib cov kev tshuaj ntsuam tshiab ntawm lub koom haum Australian Institute of Health and Welfare qhia tias yog neeg Australia kub siab xyuas kom lub cev yuag zog peb kilograms thiab ua exercise ib teev ntau tuaj ntxiv rau ib limtiam ces yuav pab kom pej xeem Australia tau txais kev noj qab nyob zoo, tab sis tej koom haum tswj zaub mov thiab kho mob hais tias tsim nyog tsoom fwv yuav tau kub siab tshaj no txog pej xeem Australia txoj kev noj qab nyob zoo thiab tsub se rau tej khoom noj khoom haus uas tsis muaj txiaj ntsim rau neeg lub cev kom tsis txhob muaj neeg yuav tej khoom no noj haus, thiab tig los txhawb nqa kom tej neeg yuav tau tej zaub mov muaj txiaj ntsim rau lub cev noj thiaj li yuav pab kom zej tsoom tau txais kev noj qab nyob zoo thiab noj qab haus huv.
