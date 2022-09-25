Lub tuam txhab Optus raug hack

rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm ,, , thiab los yog download thiab kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
Optus tus coj tau hais tias tej xwm txheej neeg phem uas tau hack lub tuam txhab Optus tej zaum yuav ua rau muaj teeb meem tau rau ib txhia neeg ntiag tug tej xov xwm li: npe, xov tooj, email address, chaw nyob, driver license thiab passport thiab los kuj tau. Thiab kuj tau ceeb toom kom neeg Australia yuav tsum tau kub siab los xyuas thiab pov puag lawv tus kheej kom tau txais kev nyab xeeb. Ua ke no los nws kuj qhia tias Optus tau qhia rau lub koom haum Australian Cyber Security Centre kom nrog txheeb xyuas tej xwm txheej no lawm thiab. Ces tej zaum tej xwm txheej no thiaj yuav ua rau muaj teeb meem rau Optus tej customers uas siv lub tuam txhab no tej services txij xyoo 2017 los sis yog tej customers tam sim no.
