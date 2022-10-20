SBS Hmong

Koom txoos Paris Auto Show 2022

SBS Hmong

Charging an electric car - Waldemar Brandt-Unsplash

Credit: Charging an electric car - Waldemar Brandt - Unsplash

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 October 2022 at 2:24pm, updated 3 hours ago at 2:54pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Vixay Vue
Source: SBS

Vim li cas thiaj hais tias tag kee tsheb siv roj lawm thiab tiam tshiab no ces yuav tsim cov tsheb siv hluav taws xob lawm xwb? Hos yuav muag rau leej twg thiab leej twg yog cov tsim tej tsheb no siv?

Published 20 October 2022 at 2:24pm, updated 3 hours ago at 2:54pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Vixay Vue
Source: SBS
Mloog tau SBSHmong, 
rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm 
Facebook
,
 Google podcasts
Spotify
, thiab 
Apple podcasts 
los yog download 
SBS Radio App  
thiab 
SBS Hmong podfollow 
kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

2022 FIFA World Cup

Lus tawm tswv yim txog Australia cov kev sib tw FIFA World Cup 2022

Australian Federal Budget 2019

Tshab txhais txog cov kev txo se

Shopping

Txiaj ntsim thiab teeb meem ntawm online shopping

online security

Tej kauj ruam pov puag peb kom tau txais kev nyab xeeb hauv online