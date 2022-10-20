Koom txoos Paris Auto Show 2022

rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm ,, , thiab los yog download thiab kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
Published 20 October 2022 at 2:24pm, updated 3 hours ago at 2:54pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Vixay Vue
Source: SBS
Vim li cas thiaj hais tias tag kee tsheb siv roj lawm thiab tiam tshiab no ces yuav tsim cov tsheb siv hluav taws xob lawm xwb? Hos yuav muag rau leej twg thiab leej twg yog cov tsim tej tsheb no siv?
