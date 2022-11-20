SBS Hmong

Tiv thaiv kab mob COVID-19 lub caij Christmas

SBS Hmong

COVID19 RAT STOCK

A Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) showing a negative result is seen in Brisbane, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. A Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) is a quick test to check if you have COVID-19, a RAT test will provide a result within 15 to 30 minutes. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DARREN ENGLAND/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 November 2022 at 2:25pm
By Rena Sarumpaet
Presented by Vixay Vue
Source: SBS

Yuav ua li cas thiaj pov puag tau koj kom tsis txhob kis kab mob COVID-19 rau lub caij xyoo tshiab thiab yuav txog Christmas no?

Published 20 November 2022 at 2:25pm
By Rena Sarumpaet
Presented by Vixay Vue
Source: SBS
Mloog tau SBSHmong, 
rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm 
Faceboo
,
 Google podcasts
Spotify
, thiab 
Apple podcasts 
los yog download 
SBS Radio App 
thiab 
SBS Hmong podfollow  
kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Anthony Albanese and Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha at the APEC summit (AAP)

Ntsiab lus tseem ceeb ntawm rooj sab laj APEC 2022

Sunrise

Txiv neej yog cov yuav mob cancer tawv nqaij ntau tshaj poj niam ntawm Australia

VIC FLOODS

Yuav npaj kom zoo tshaj plaws ua ntej yuav muaj nag xob nag cua thiab dej nyab

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump cov kev sib tw US President xyoo 2024