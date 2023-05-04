rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm ,, , thiab los yog download thiab kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
RBA tau nce kab theem paj zum 11
A general view of the Reserve Bank of Australia headquarters in Sydney, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AAP Image/Flavio Brancaleone) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / FLAVIO BRANCALEONE/AAPIMAGE
Reserve Bank of Australia tau nce kab theem paj ua zum 11 sib law liag rau lub sij hawm 1 xyoos no vim nws hais tias tseem xav tswj kom tus kab theem nyiaj poob nqe ntawm 7 feem pua poob mus nyob rau theem 2 los yog 3 feem pua. Thiab txawm tej zaum tus kab theem nyiaj poob nqes no nce siab heev lawm los yog tseem tsis tau muaj peev xwm tswj tau kom nyog tus ces ntshe kuj tseem yuav nce kab theem paj (Interest rates) ntxiv thiab los kuj tau.
