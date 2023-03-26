Referendum yog dab tsi thiab muaj tej txheej txheem li cas

The inauguration of the Australian Commonwealth. When the Constitution of Australia came into force, on 1st January 1901, the colonies collectively became states of the Commonwealth of Australia. Celebrations included Sydney post-office illuminated with the lettering 'Welcome to Our Governor General, God Save the Queen'. Drawing by C H Hunt reproduced in The Illustrated London News, 16th February 1901 page 225 1901 | AAP/MARY EVANS/The Illustrated London News NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Credit: Illustrated London News Ltd/Mar/MARY EVANS