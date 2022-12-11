Racism campaign

SBS Hmong

Published 11 December 2022 at 1:07pm
By Allan Lee, Brooke Young, Stephanie Corsetti, Claire Slattery, Virginia Langeberg, Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Vixay Vue
Sunday news, energy price subsidies, Iran hanging, hard rubbish services.

Mloog tau SBSHmong, 
rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm 
Facebook
,
 Googlepodcasts
Spotify
, thiab 
Apple podcasts 
los yog download 
SBS Radio App  
thiab 
SBS Hmongpodfollow 
kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
