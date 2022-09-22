Txheeb txhab nyiaj haiv

SBS Hmong

Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe appears before the House of Representatives economics standing committee in Canberra.

Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe appears before the House of Representatives economics standing committee in Canberra.

Published 22 September 2022 at 2:53pm, updated 22 September 2022 at 2:58pm
By Krishnani Dhanji, Vixay Vue
Source: SBS

Tsev tsoom fwv pawg rooj saib xyuas tau los nug thiab txheeb txog Australia lub txhab nyiaj haiv cov kev lis nws tej dej num thiab cov kev txiav txim siab los nce tej kab theem paj seb zoo li cas tiag rau lub caij nyiaj tseem poob nqe thiab seb ho puas yuav kho cov kev sib txuas lus ntawm tej txhab nyiaj nrog rau tej neeg siv tej txhab nyiaj li cas rau yav tom ntej.

