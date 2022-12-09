Cov kev ntxias dag rau lub caij Christmas

rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm ,, , thiab los yog download thiab kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
Young Asian woman using laptop next to her dog, sitting at dining table at home. Work life balance. Living with a pet. Online shopping at home. Source: Moment RF / Oscar Wong/Getty Images
Published 9 December 2022 at 6:14pm, updated 4 hours ago at 6:22pm
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Vixay Vue
Source: SBS
Neeg phem yuav siv tej xub ke li cas los dag tej neeg sawv daws rau lub caij yuav txog Christmas no?
Published 9 December 2022 at 6:14pm, updated 4 hours ago at 6:22pm
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Vixay Vue
Source: SBS
Share