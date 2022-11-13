Rooj sab laj txog kev tsim teeb meem rau tus kheej lub cev

rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm ,, , thiab los yog download thiab kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
New research has uncovered worrying rates of self harm among Australian teenagers. (AAP) Source: AAP
Published 13 November 2022 at 1:31pm
By Claire Slattery, Anna Henderson
Presented by Vixay Vue
Source: SBS
Muaj ib cov kev teeb txheeb tshiab qhia tias muaj Australia tej hluas hais tsi ntsees rau tej ntxhais hluas pheej tsim teeb meem rau lawv tus kheej lub cev los yog ua ib yam dab tsi kom mob rau lawv lub cev.
