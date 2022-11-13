SBS Hmong

Rooj sab laj txog kev tsim teeb meem rau tus kheej lub cev

SBS Hmong

Self harm

New research has uncovered worrying rates of self harm among Australian teenagers. (AAP) Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 November 2022 at 1:31pm
By Claire Slattery, Anna Henderson
Presented by Vixay Vue
Source: SBS

Muaj ib cov kev teeb txheeb tshiab qhia tias muaj Australia tej hluas hais tsi ntsees rau tej ntxhais hluas pheej tsim teeb meem rau lawv tus kheej lub cev los yog ua ib yam dab tsi kom mob rau lawv lub cev.

Published 13 November 2022 at 1:31pm
By Claire Slattery, Anna Henderson
Presented by Vixay Vue
Source: SBS
Mloog tau SBSHmong, 
rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm 
Faceboo
,
 Google podcasts
Spotify
, thiab 
Apple podcasts 
los yog download 
SBS Radio App 
thiab 
SBS Hmong podfollow 
kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Sunrise - SBS

Nom tswv Australia tawm tsam nrog cyber criminals

ANTHONY ALBANESE ASEAN CAMBODIA

Rooj sab laj ASEAN

Miss Universe Laos - Payenxa Lor - Miracle Producton

Thawj tug ntxhais nkauj ntsuab Hmoob mus sib tw Miss Universe 2022

Miss Payenxa Lor - MUL2022 - Miracle Production

Qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev sib tw ntxhais nkauj ntsuab