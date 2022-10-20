SBS Hmong

Tshab txhais txog cov kev txo se

SBS Hmong

Australian Federal Budget 2019

Source: AAP

Published 20 October 2022 at 3:07pm
By Rena Sarumpaet
Presented by Vixay Vue
Source: SBS

Tsoom fwv Albanese puas yuav txo se theem peb rau tej neeg khwv tau nyiaj txij $45,000 -$200,000 dollars li nws tau pom zoo nrog tus tsoom koom tswj dhau los?

