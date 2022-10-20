Tshab txhais txog cov kev txo se

rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm ,, , thiab los yog download thiab kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.
Published 20 October 2022 at 3:07pm
By Rena Sarumpaet
Presented by Vixay Vue
Tsoom fwv Albanese puas yuav txo se theem peb rau tej neeg khwv tau nyiaj txij $45,000 -$200,000 dollars li nws tau pom zoo nrog tus tsoom koom tswj dhau los?
