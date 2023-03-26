Kab mob ntsws

Vim li cas thiaj hais tias ntshe yuav tsis muaj peev xwm tsim tau lub ntuj uas tsis muaj neeg raug tsim txom thiab tsis mob tus kab mob ntsws ntxiv rau xyoo 2030? Tus kab mob ntsws (Tuberculosis -TB) no yog ib tug kab mob uas yeej muaj peev xwm kho tau zoo thiab tiv thaiv tau, tab sis vim muaj tus kab mob COVID ntau xyoo los no thiaj ua rau muaj neeg ntiaj teb rov qab kis tau tus mob no coob tuaj ntxiv lawm. Thiab muaj lwm yam cuam tshuam rau li muaj rau cov teb chaws tab tom txhim kho, muaj rau tej neeg txom nyem, muaj rau tej teb chaws tsis muaj cov kev kho mob los kho thiab tiv thaiv tus mob no, los yog vim tseem ntshai tsam raug lwm tus ntaus nqe yuam kev ces thiaj tsis mus ntsuam, mus sim thiab tsis mus kho.

