Xwm txheej tsov rog ntawm Ukraine hnub tim 15 October 2022

Working trip of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Astana. Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the summit "Russia - Central Asia".

Working trip of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Astana. Russian President Vladimir Putin during the approach to the press following the meeting of the heads of state - members of the Commonwealth of Independent States. 14.10.2022 Kazakhstan, Astana Photo credit: Dmitry Azarov/Kommersant/Sipa USA Credit: Kommersant Photo Agency/Sipa USA

Published 16 October 2022 at 3:04pm, updated 12 minutes ago at 3:08pm
By Hannah Kwon
Presented by Vixay Vue
Lub caij Russia tus coj Vladimir Putin hais tias yuav so cov kev tawm tsam Ukraine me ntsi tso, Ukraine tus coj Volodymyr Zelenskyy hais tias Russia yog ib tug yeeb ncuab tag kev cia siab thiab tsis kub siab txog tej tug rog Russia ua tas sim neej rau kob tsov rog no. Ua ke no los lub koom haum International Monetary Fund (IMF) kuj tau hais kom Russia xaus tsov rog hauv Ukraine vim ua rau muaj teeb meem ntau yam rau ntiaj teb.

