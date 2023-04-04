Ramadan thiab Eid yog dab tsi thiab ho ua kev zoo siab li cas ntawm Australia?

Ntsiab lus tseem ceeb: Ramadan yog lub hli dawb huv tshaj plaws rau cov kev ntseeg Islam rau lub caij tej neeg Muslims yoo mov yoo dej txij sawv ntxov txog tsaus ntuj.

Eid al-Fitr yog cov kev ua kev zoo siab peb hnub tom qab xaus cov kev yoo tshaib yoo nqhi ntawm lub hli dawb huv..

Neeg Muslim Australia yuav coj tej kab lis kev cai sib txawv mus koom ua kev zoo siab rau lub koom txoos Eid.

Australia yog lub teb chaws muaj neeg Muslim ntau tshaj 813,000 leej ntawm ntiaj teb 1.97 billion tus neeg Muslim.





Lub teb chaws uas muaj neeg coj ntseeg ntau yam kab lis kev cai li Australia no ces, yeej tsis yog tej yam nyuam dab tsi uas ib tug twg no tsis tau ntsib, tau ua phooj ywg nrog los yog tau ua hauj lwm nrog tej neeg coj ntseeg los yog coj tej kab lis kev cai sib txawv.





Cov kev totaub txog thiab saib ib tug twg tej kev ntseeg thiab kab lis kev cai rau nqe yog ib lub hauv paus tseem ceeb pab kom muaj kev koom npoj rau lub teb chaws muaj ntau haiv neeg coj ntseeg ntau yam kab lis kev cai.





Neeg Muslims ntawm Australia thiab thoob ntiaj teb pib teev hawm thiab yoo tshaib yoo nqhis thaum ua lub koom txoos Ramadan ib lub hlis.



Cov Islamic Hijri calendar ces yeej suav raws li lub hli ncig ntiaj teb. Credit: Pixabay

Yog li ntawd ne Ramadan ho yog dab tsi tiag?

Ramadan ces yog lub 9 hli ntuj ntawm Islamic lunar calendar uas tej neeg Muslims uas muaj hnoob nyoog thiab tau txais kev noj qab nyob zoo yuav tau yoo txij sawv ntxov txog tsaus ntuj.





Associate Professor Zuleyha Keskin yog tus coj theem qes ntawm lub koom haum Centre for Islamic Studies and Civilisation ntawm tsev kawm qib siab Charles Stuart University ntawm nroog Melbourne.





Nws hais tias muaj cov kev kawm ntau yam, muaj kev txhim kho thiab tej txheej txheem pab kom yus tswj tau yus tus kheej rau tej neeg Muslims rau lub hli ua koom txoos Ramadan.



Ramadan yog lub hli dawb huv tshaj plaws ntawm lub xyoo rau neeg Muslims thiab yog lub hli tshwj xeeb heev. Associate Professor Zuleyha Keskin, Associate Head of the Centre for Islamic Studies and Civilisation at Charles Stuart University, Melbourne.

Sawv daws yeej paub tias Islamic calendar yog Hijri calendar, thiab suav raws cov kev tig ntawm lub hli ua ncig ntiaj teb. Tab sis vim lub sij hawm lub hli kiv ncig ntiaj teb luv dua solar year li 10 txog 12 hnub, ces hnub uas xais los ua Islamic tej koob tsheej thiaj li txawv txhua xyoo.





Xyoo no ces lub hli dawb huv ntawm lub koom txoos Ramadn thiaj poob rau hnub tim 22 lub 3 hlis ntuj thiab hnub tim 20 lub 4 hlis ntuj.



Noj ib plua hno nrog tej neeg yus hlub tshua rau lub caij ua koom txoos Ramadan. Source: iStockphoto / PeopleImages/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Vim li cas tej neeg Muslims thiaj yuav tau yoo tshaib yoo nqhis?

Cov kev yoo (Sawm yog los lus Arabic txhais tias yoo) yog ib yam ntawm tsib (5) yam tseem ceeb ntawm cov kev ntseeg Islam - uas kev ntseeg, kev thov tswv ntuj, kev pab tej neeg txom nyem, kev yoo, thiab kev mus teev hawm (Hajj/pilgrimage).





Lub caij tseem yoo mov ntawd, ces neeg Muslims yuav tau cheem tsis haus luam yeeb, tsis pw ua ke, tsis hais lus npau taws los yog tsis tis cav sib ceg thiab tsis pub ua tej yam tsis tsim nyog ua.





Ntxaiv ntawd los kuj yuav tau muaj cov kev teev hawm ntau tuaj ntxiv li hais lus thov vaj tswv, nyeem thiab ua tib zoo xyuas kom totaub zoo txog phau vaj lug kuv Quran thiab kuj muaj kev txhawb nqa kom pab tej neeg txom nyem. Thiab muaj neeg Muslims los kuj mus koom tej tsev teev hawm (mosques) tom qab tau yoo mov (Iftar).





Professor Karima Laachir uas yog tus coj lub koom haum Centre for Arab and Islamic Studies ntawm tsev kawm qib siab Australian National University hais tias lub koom txoos Ramadan no muaj ntau yam cuam tshuam ntau tshaj qhov yoo mov thiab yoo dej lawm.





Professor Laachir tshab txhais tias "Qhov tseem ceeb ces yog lub hli uas rov qab los txheeb txog sab ntsuj, yog ib lub hlis uas rov qab los xyuas kom yus sib cuag tau nrog yus txoj kev ntseeg, nrog tswv ntuj."



Yog ib lub hlis uas peb rov qab kawm kom peb muaj txoj kev lub tshua tib neeg, nkag siab txog lwm tus txom nyem cov kev xav tau kev pab cuam, uas yog tej neeg uas tsis tau noj tau haus thiab rov qab xyuas kom peb rov qab sib cuag tau nrog lub ntuj ib puag ncig peb. Professor Karima Laachir, Centre for Arab and Islamic Studies, ANU

Dua ntawm yog ib cov kev thov vaj tswv thiab yog lub luag hauj lwm ntawm cov kev ntseeg lawm, Professor Laachir kuj pom tau tias cov kev yoo mov no kuj tau txais txiaj ntsim rau txoj kev noj qab nyob zoo thiab.





''Yog xam rau lub cev ntaj ntsug lawm, ces kuj yog tej yam yuav pab kom tau txais kev noj qab nyob zoo vim pab peb lub cev cov kev zom zaub mov, thiab pab ntxuav tej taug tawm ntawm peb lub cev. Yog li ntawd thiaj yog ib co txheej txheem qhia tau rau peb tias pab kom tau txais kev noj qab nyob zoo thiab peb paub tias...cov kev yoo ib ntus no tseem ceeb npaum li cas rau peb lub cev."



Tej neeg Muslims uas muaj hnoob nyoog thiab tau txais kev noj qab nyob zoo yuav tau yoo mov txij thaum sawv ntxov txog ntua thaum tsaus ntuj rau lub caij ua koom txoos Ramadan. Source: Moment RF / Jasmin Merdan/Getty Images

Eid yog dab tsi?

Thiab tom qab tej neeg Muslims yoo tshaib yoo nqhis txwm ib hlis lawm ces yuav ua lub koob tsheej Eid.





Eid yog ib lo lus Arabic txhais tau ntsiab lus tias ‘koom txoos’ los yog ‘koob tsheej’ thiab kuj muaj ob lub koob tsheej Eid raws li Islamic calendar li: Eid al-Fitr thiab Eid al-Adha.





Eid al-Fitr ces yog lub koob tsheej ‘Eid me zog’, uas tsuas ua kev zoo siab peb hnub coj los ua cim qhia txog cov kev xaus koom txoos Ramadan los yog cov kev yoo tshaib yoo nqhis.



Eid al-Fitr yog ib lub cib fim ua kev zoo siab rau tej uas ib tug neeg tau ua tiav ntawm lub hli ua koom txoos Ramadan. Dr Zuleyha Keskin, Centre for Islamic Studies and Civilisation, Charles Stuart University

Lub caij tseem ua koob tsheej Eid, ces neeg Muslims muaj lub luag hauj lwm yuav tau pab tej neeg txom nyem (Zakat al-Fitr) kom tej neeg txom nyem muaj peev xwm ua kev zoo siab thiab.





Professor Laachir hais tias Eid al-Fitr yog ib co kev ua kev zoo siab ''rau cov kev tau nyob ua ke thiab zam txim rau lwm tus'' thiab rov qab los txhawb nqa zejzog tej ntsuj thiab txhawb nqa kom neeg Muslims zam txim rau lwm tus.





Ntxiv ntawd, los kuj yog ib lub cib fim zoo heev rau tej me nyuam yaus ua kev lom zem, ntaus phooj ywg tshiab, thiab kawm kom swm nrog tej kab lis kev cai.



Ntawm tej teb chaws coj ntseeg kev cai Islam ces lub koom txoos Eid al-Fitr yeej yog zej tsoom ib hnub so. Source: iStockphoto / Drazen Zigic/Getty Images/iStockphoto Cov kev yuav khaub ncaws tshiab rau tej me nyuam yaus, tu vaj tse kom huv si, thiab npaj tej khoom noj qab zib noj txom ncauj, npaj tej pluas hno ces yog ib cov kev npaj los ua lub koob txheej Eid.





Xyoo no ces lub koob tsheej Eid al-Fitr ces yuav poob rau hnub tim 21 los yog 22 lub 4 hlis ntuj uas suav raws lub hli. Thiab feem ntau ntawm cov teb chaws coj ntseeg kev cai Islam ces lub koob tsheej Eid al-Fitr yog zej tsoom ib hnub so.





Tib yam li lub koob tsheej Eid al-Adha, uas sawv daws paub zoo tias ‘Eid of Sacrifice’ los yog ‘Greater Eid’, ces yuav ua lub koob tsheej no tom qab uas tau muaj cov kev teev hawm ib xyoos ib zaug thiab ua kev zoo siab rau Abraham cov kev txaus siab mloog tus tswv tej lus txib kom nws muab nws tus tub Ishmael theej txhoj.



Tej tub koom siab ntawm tej neeg zejzog Muslim ua kev zoo siab rau lub koob tsheej Eid al-Fitr, coj los ua ib lub cim qhia txog cov kev xaus lub koom txoos Ramadan cov kev yoo tshaib yoo nqhis txwm ib hlis thiab cov kev teev hawm ntawm lub tsev teev hawm Lakemba Mosque ntawm Sydney. Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE

Neeg Muslim Australia ho ua kev zoo siab rau lub koob tsheej Eid li cas?

Pib ua kev zoo siab rau lub koob tsheej Eid al-Fitr nrog cov kev thov tswv ntuj rau thaum sawv ntxov thawj hnub ntawm lub 10 hli ntuj raws Islamic calendar.





Tej neeg zejzog thiaj li mus teev hawm ntawm tej tsev teev hawm mosques ntawm zos thiab tej koom haum zejzog uas tej neeg siv los lus 'Eid Mubarak' txhais tias 'Zoo siab rau lub koom txoos Eid' rau ib tug twg.





Families and friends also visit one another and community gatherings are common during Eid.





Raws li Professor Laachir hais ntxiv ces "Yog tag nrog tej cuab yig cov kev koom ua kev zoo siab uas sawv daws yeej mus xyuas ib tug twg, los yog ua kev zoo siab rau lub caij ua koob tsheej Eid al-Fitr peb hnub ua noj zaub mov, noj cakes los yog tej pluas hno uas ua npaj tsi ntsees rau lub koom txoos no."





Txawm li cas los tej neeg Muslim Australia yeej yog cov neeg tuaj ntawm ntau lub teb chaws sib txawv tuaj uas nyias yeej coj ntseeg nyias tej kab lis kev cai thiab muaj cov kev ua kev zoo siab sib txawv thiab.



Muaj neeg coob heev ntawm lub tsev teev hawm ntawm Lakemba thiab tej neeg tos ua nceeg ntawm tej kev los ua cim qhia txog cov kev xaus lub koom txoos Ramadan ntawm lub hlis dawb huv ntawm Sydney. Source: AAP / JANE DEMPSTER/AAPIMAGE Ali Awan kuj yog ib tug neeg Australia caj ceg neeg Pakistani uas muaj hauj lwm ntau yam yuav tau ua rau lub caij ua koob tsheej Eid al-Fitr txhua xyoo. Nws npaj Australia lub koom txoos Eid loj tshaj plaws rau tej neeg zejzog coj ntseeg ntau yam kab lis kev cai.





Nws hais tias yeej muaj tej kab lis kev cai sib txawv txav ''ntau heev'' ntawm tej neeg Muslims muaj caj ceg sib txawv. Nws txoj hauj lwm tam li yog tus tswj lub koom txoos Australian Multicultural Eid Festival ces yog pab kom tag nrho tej neeg no tuaj koom tau ua ke ntawm tib thaj chaw.





Mr Awan tshab txhais tias ''Ib txhia neeg yeej ua tej zaub mov sib txawv, yeej hnav tej tiab sib txawv rau hnub ua koob tsheej Eid. Thiab yog tham txog cov kev ua kev zoo siab lawm ces yeej muaj qee cov kev ua yeeb yam los yog muaj tej yam rau sawv daws tau saib nrog rau lwm yam uas ua ntawm lub koom txoos no."



Lub caij ua koob tsheej Eid ces peb coj tag nrho ntau cov kev ua yeeb yam thiab tej kab lis kev cai sib txawv los sib sau ua ke ntawm tib thaj chaw uas yog tej yam zoo ntawm Australia. Ali Awan, Australian Multicultural Eid Festival

Professor Laachir pom zoo thiab hais tias cov kev ua kev zoo siab rau lub koob tsheej Eid ntawm Australia yog ib cov kev ua kev zoo siab ntawm ntau cov neeg sib txawv thiab tseem cheeb tshaj tej kev ua kev zoo siab ntawm ntau cov teb chaws coj ntseeg kev cai Islam.



