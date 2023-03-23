Lo lus nug txog cov kev pom zoo kom neeg txum tim muaj suab sawv cev hauv tsev tsoom hwv

Lo lus nug txog cov kev pom zoo kom neeg txum tim muaj suab sawv cev hauv tsev tsoom hwvPlay56:41Tog zaum Source: SBSGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (57.6MB) Xov xwm hnub zwj Teeb (23.03.2023), Islamophobia report 2023, txheeb txog NSW cov kev xaiv tsa ua ntej yuav xaiv nom xeev, tej tsim nyog koj paub txog tom qab ua tsheb sib tsoo.Mloog tau SBSHmong, rau hnub zwj Teeb (Thursday) thaum 6 pm AEDT thiab hnub zwj Hnub (Sunday) thaum 11 am AEDT los yog koom tau ntxiv ntawm Facebook, Googlepodcasts, Spotify, thiab Apple podcasts los yog download SBS Audio App thiab SBS Hmongpodfollow kom koj mloog tau SBS Hmong.ShareLatest podcast episodesTxhua yam tsim nyog koj paub txog tom qab ua tsheb sib nrausYuav sib kho li cas kom muaj kev haum xeeb thaum sib nrauj yam tsis tas mus sib hais ntawm tsev hais plaubKho kom sib haum rau lub caij sib nraujCov kev xav txog txoj kev nplua nuj