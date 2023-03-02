Yog paub siv first aid ces pab cawm siav. Yuav nrhiav kawm tau qhov twg ntawm Australia

Ntsiab lus tseem ceeb: Kev kawm kom paub siv first aid yog tej yam tseem ceeb yuav pab koj los daws ib yam xwm txheej ti tes ti taw.

Cov kev kawm CPR, yog ib feem tseem ceeb ntawm cov sob kawm first aid, raws li tej cai ntawm lub koom haum tswj cov kev qhia first aid ntawm Australia.

Yeej muaj ntau cov sob kawm qhia raws sij hawm sib txawv, hom sob kawm zoo li cas, muaj cov kev lees paub thaum kawm tiav li cas, los yog muaj ib cov sob kawm qhia tsis ntsees txog ib cov txuj zoo li cas.

Raws li Australian Red Cross cov kev teeb txheeb xyoo 2017 tau qhia , ces tsuas muaj tsib (5) feem puas ntawm tej neeg Australia thiaj tau mus kawm cov sob kawm first aid xwb, uas yog ib cov neeg mus kawm tsawg tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb no.





Lub koom haum Royal Life Saving kwv yees tias 60 feem pua ntawm tej kev raug mob ntawd ces yog cov kev raug mob ntawm tej vaj tse uas yuav tau siv tej txuj first aid pab kho, thiab yeej muaj 20 tus neeg Australia mob plawv nres (heart attacks) thiab ua rau lawv tas sim neej txhua txhua hnub.



Australian estimates suggest that less than one in three employees feels confident to perform first aid in a workplace emergency. Buck Reed yeej tau ua hauj lwm tam li yog ib tug paramedic los tau ntev tshaj 20 xyoo. Thiab nws los kuj yog ib tug zes kais qhia txog pab txuj Paramedicine ntawm tsev kawm qib siab Western Sydney University.





Nws hais tias, cov sob kawm qhia first aid yuav pab kom tej neeg kawm tau ib cov txuj yooj yooj yim uas pab cawm tau tib neeg txoj sia, thiab pab kom yus ntseeg yus tus kheej thiab npaj yus tus kheej khom txhij kom thiaj li muaj peev xwm daws tau tej xwm txheej ti tes ti taw tau zoo.



Cov kev kawm first aid yog ib co txuj siv pab ua ntej yuav muaj kev pab cuam tuaj txog. Yog tej neeg paub npaj npaum li cas ua ntej, ces yuav tau txais txiaj ntsim zoo npaum li ntawd xwb. Buck Reed, Western Sydney University

Nws hais tias "Yog tias ho muaj ib tug twg mob sab heev los yog raug mob, ces peb xav kom tej neeg ua ntau yam pab txij thaum tej xwm txheej ntawd tshwm sim, ua ntej tej paramedics yuav mus txog chaw thiab mam pab ntxiv."



Xaiv tus neeg qhia

Tej sob kawm first aid yeej qhia kom tej neeg paub txog cov txuj cardiopulmonary resuscitation los yog CPR, thiab kom paub tias yuav siv lub twj tso hluav taws xob laum kom lub plawv rov qab dhau li cas (defibrillator).





Tej no yog ob (2) yam tseem ceeb tshaj plaws uas yuav pab cawm tau ib tug twg txoj sia, thiab yog tej yam uas ib tug twg muaj peev xwm raus tes pab ib tug neeg uas mob plawv nres.



There were over 26,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests in Australia in 2019. It is estimated that 75% of cardiac arrests occur at home or in a private setting. Mr Reed hais tias yuav tau qhia cov sob kawm CPR raws lub koom haum Australian Resuscitation Council (ARC) teev tseg.





ARC yog lub koom haum loj uas tswj cov kev siv first aid kom siv tau zoo tshaj plaws. Ua yeej muaj 20 lub koom haum tub koom siab koom, suav lub koom haum College of Emergency Medicine, Council of Ambulance Authorities thiab lub koom haum Royal Life Saving nrog thiab.





“ARC tej txheej txheej yog ib co pov thawj zoo tshaj plaws qhia tias yuav siv cov txuj first aid sib txawv li cas raus tes pab rau ib co xwm txheej sib txawv zoo li cas...Yog li ntawd, thiaj xav kom sawv daws txheeb kom tej sob kawm no qhia raws li ARC teev tseg.''





Dr Finlay McNeil yog ib tug kws phais mob thiab kuj yog tus coj ntawm pawg rooj saib xyuas First Aid Sub-Committee rau lub koom haum Australian Resuscitation Council and the New Zealand Resuscitation Council.



First aid training courses typically incorporate classroom simulations to prepare trainees to deal with emergency situations. Tam li yog ib tug tub koom siab nrog lub koom haum St John’s Ambulance , ces nws hais tias yeej muaj ntau cov koom haum qhia tej sob kawm no, suav cov koom haum li Red Cross , Surf Life Saving , thiab Royal Life Saving nrog thiab.





Tsis tas li ntawd los yeej muaj koom haum abulance ntawm qee lub xeev thiab tej chaw qhia ntawv ntiav qhia tej sob kawm no thiab.





Dr McNeil tshab txhais tias ''Thiaj xav kom mus xaiv kawm cov sob kawm first aid nrog ib lub chaw qhia first aid twg uas yog lub koom haum uas tau teev zwm raug cai los qhia (Registered Training Organisation-RTO).''



Xaiv cov sob kawm kom haum raws li qhov koj xav tau

Txawm tias tej sob kawm qhia first aid feem ntau ntawd yus yuav tau mus kawm kiag ntawm ib qho chaw twg, los yeej tseem muaj qee cov sob kawm no qhia hauv online thiab.



Some training providers offer one or more modules of first aid courses in video or webinar mode. Deb Lowe yeej ua hauj lwm tam li yog tus First Aid Regional Area Lead rau lub koom haum Red Cross ntawm nroog Brisbane.





Nws hais tias cov kev muaj peev xwm xaiv tau kawm ntau cov sob kawm sib txawv yuav pab kom kawm tau raws li tej neeg kawm xav tau.





''Vim yuav pab kom yus kawm tau rau lub caij yus khoom thiab maj mam kawm raws li qhov yus kawm tau... thiab yus muaj peev xwm rov qab mus txheeb thiab rov qab mus nyeem dua tej xov xwm ntawd tau."





''Peb kuj siv cov closed captioning (CC), kom tej neeg ho txhais tau tej xov xwm ntawd ua lwm hom ntawv thiab."





Tej zaum tej niam txiv los yog tej neeg tu thiab saib xyuas ib tug twg ho xav seb lawv ho puas kawm ib cov first aid tsi ntsees coj los pab rau tej me nyuam mos liab los ygo tej me nyuam yaus thiab.





Tej sob kawm no ces yeej kawm txog:



Tej txuj first aid thiab CPR uas siv rau tej me nyuam yaus/me nyuam mob liab,

kev nyab xeeb ntawm tsev, thiab tswv yim tiv thaiv kom tsis txhob raug teeb meem, thiab

yuav ua li cas rau tej xwm txheej kho mob li noj dab tsi daig caj dab, hawb pob, noj fab zaub mov, thiab tsob ntshav.

Many organisations hold community first aid courses. Ask your doctor or maternal and child health nurse for more information. Ms Lowe tshab txhais tias “Lub tswv yim ntawm cov kev kawm cov sob kawm no mas yog npaj peb kom paub siv tej txuj no pab kom peb mloog tau tias peb tau txais kev nyab xeeb thiab pab kom peb muaj peev xwm txiav txiam siab thiab paub tias yeej muaj lwm cov kev pab cuam yog tias yuav xav tau piv txwv li Nurse on Call .”





Ntawm Australia no ces, tsim nyog yuav tau rov qab mus kawm kom yus siv tau tej first aid los yog tau cov first aid qualifications tshiab txhua txhua 3 lub xyoos twg ib zaug.





Dr McNeil hais tias cov kev rov qab kawm dua tej sob kawm no tshiab yuav pab kom yuav muaj peev xwm siv tau cov txuj CPR kom tau hauj lwm zoo.



Yog ntev lawm ces yeej ua rau yus siv tsis tau tej txuj CPR zoo li zaum kawg uas yus tau siv dhau los lawm. Dr Finlay MacNeil, surgeon, convener of First Aid Sub-Committee- Australian and New Zealand Resuscitation Councils.

Tej sob kawm first aid no ces yeej kawm raws lub caij sib txawv thiab. Ib txhia ces tsuas qhia ntau teev rau lub sij hawm ob peb hnub xwb. Hos ib txhia ces thaum kawm tiav lawm yuav tau txais kev lees paub thiab siv tau thoob teb chaws, hos lwm cov sob kawm ces tsis raug lees paub dab tsi.



It is estimated that only 5% of Australians have a current first aid certificate. Mr Reed tshab txhais tias cov kev raug lees paub yog tej yam tseem ceeb yuav pab kom cov sib kawm no yog ib co uas siv tau rau ntawm tej chaw ua hauj lwm.





''Txhais tau tias lawv yuav tsum qhia raws li ib co txheej txheej tsi ntsees uas t au teev tseg tias cov sob kawm ntawd yog cov sob kawm zoo li cas... Yog li ntawd, yog koj kawm coj los siv rau ntawm tej chaw ua hauj lwm, ces yuav tau xaiv cov sob kawm first aid uas siv tau rau ntawm tej chaw ua hauj lwm tiag.''





Hos tej neeg uas tsuas kawm kom paub xwb tsis tas yuav tau txais daim ntawv pov thawj lees paub, ces yeej muaj ntau cov koom haum tsis nce rau nom tswv (Non-profits -NGOs), tej koom haum zejzog thiab cov koom haum ambulance services yeej qhia ib co sob kawm pub dawb thawm xyoo rau tej neeg xav kawm mus kawm.





Mr Reed thiaj xav kom txheeb xyuas seb ho muaj tej xub ke rau yus xaiv kawm li cas.



Tej xov xwm ua kom txheeb tau ntxiv:

Yog xav tau xov xwm taw qhia txog kev noj qab nyob zoo thiab xov xwm txog first aid, thiab tej xov xwm uas qhia tias yuav kawm tau cov sob kawm no qhov twg ces txheeb tau ntawm

healthdirect.gov.au

Lub koom haum Australian Red Cross yeej muaj ib lub free app uas muaj tej kev qhia txog cov kev siv tej txuj first aid thiab CPR.

Lub koom haum St John Ambulance yeej muaj ntau cov kev taw qhia ua ib theem zuj zus txog tej txuj first aid yooj yim coj los siv rau tej xwm txheej ti tes ti taw (emergencies) uas muaj peev xwm download tau coj los siv, thiab yeej muaj tej xov xwm no raug muab txhais ua lwm yam ntawv li Arabic, Traditional Chinese, Greek, Italian thiab ntawv Cob Tsib (Vietnamese) thiab.

Txheeb tau lub koom haum Raising Children Network tej xov xwm qhia txog cov kev siv first aid rau tej me nyuam mob liab , tej me nyuam yaus , tej me nyuam jus kawm pre-schoolers thiab tej me nyuam uas tseem kawm ntawv hauv tej teej kawm .