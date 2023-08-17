'We exist and contribute': Why some Indonesians feel like 'unofficial diplomats' in Australia

Key Points Indonesian Independence Day falls on 17 August.

Ceremonies and folk events will be held across Australia to celebrate the day.

Indonesian-Australians say the best way to further reputations is to contribute to the community.

Andre Iswandi came to Australia in 1972 to study textile and fashion at Sydney Technical College, now known as TAFE NSW Sydney Institute.





"For 51 years, I have never missed coming to the Consulate General’s place to commemorate the Indonesian proclamation of independence,” he tells SBS Indonesian.





Mr Iswandi, who shares his birthday - 17 August 1945 - with Indonesian Independence Day, says that in his early days down under he befriended many locals, as there were not many Indonesians living in Australia.



It's very easy to take Indonesian [people] out of Indonesia but it is not easy to take the ‘Indonesianness’ out of an Indonesian. I am still an Indonesian who was raised eating rice, ‘sayur lodeh’ and tempeh. Andre Iswandi

The Yogyakarta-born man, who became an Australian in 1980, says he has always actively kept up his Indonesian identity.





“I formed a dance group here and taught Indonesian dances, free of charge, for everyone including Australians,” says the former student at Bagong Kussudiardja dance training centre in Yogyakarta.



78th Indonesian Independence Day

On 17 August, Indonesian Independence Day ceremonies will be held at the representative offices of the Indonesian government across Australia. Folk events are also taking place during the month of August.



Sukarno, accompanied by Mohammad Hatta, declaring the independence of Indonesia at 10 am on Friday, 17 August 1945, at Pegangsaan Timur 56 (now Jalan Proklamasi), Jakarta. Udaya Halim, founder of the Chinese-Indonesian organisation PERTIWI in Western Australia, says any celebrations should take Australia's multicultural society into consideration.





"We will celebrate on 17 August by singing the Indonesia Raya, raising the [red and white] flag, but without offending the Australian community,” he shares.





Despite Indonesia's geographical proximity to Australia, migrants from the archipelago nation make up only 0.3 per cent of Australia's population, totalling only 89,480 people according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics 2021 survey . The groups is the 20th largest migrant community in Australia.



Greased-pole climbing is a competition commonly held during an independence day festivities in Indonesia. Contestants race up to grab items ranging from buckets to bicycle, hanged on a top of the poles as prize. Source: AP / Tatan Syuflana/AP/AAP Image Despite the numbers, Dr Salut Muhidin, Chair of the Indonesian Diaspora Network NSW and a Macquarie University professor, believes that Indonesians can further their reputations through contributions.





"When there is no contribution from Indonesians, they [Australians] will not know what Indonesia is. It has to be [through] action, not lip service.”





Dr Muhidin’s organisation connects with the community through regular blood drives in NSW.





Similar sentiments were conveyed by a representative of the Indonesian diaspora from Victoria, Dr Mulyoto Pangestu.



We exist and contribute directly to Australian society. Dr Mulyoto Pangestu

Dr Pangestu, who is a lecturer at Monash University's Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, is also part of the Indonesian Muslim Community in Victoria. The community group he belongs to regularly operates food vans for the state’s homeless.





Aside from academics and professionals, a significant number of Indonesians in the country are international students.





Valentina Utari, a PhD candidate at the University of Western Australia, says that Indonesian students contribute to shaping Australian government policies through the research they do.





“The contribution of fellow Indonesian scholars towards Australian universities is knowledge," she says.



Despite the good relation between Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, how deep is the understanding between the two people? Credit: Robert Wallace/AP/AAP Image

'Unofficial diplomats'

Regardless of the political stances between the neighbouring nations, Indonesians in Australia feel that they have an obligation to bridge the gap between the two countries.





Dr Muhidin refers to the role of reaching out to the Australian community as an "unofficial diplomat".





"We are Indonesians, but we also have a duty,” Mr Halim adds, "Not only do we enjoy the facilities provided by Australia, but we also have to reciprocate it through our attitudes."







Similarly, Ms Utari says that active involvement is crucial to convey their feelings of being a “grateful nation”.





"Contributions must be made because of this great opportunity. [We want to express] gratitude because it is not easy to get scholarships from local campuses," she says.



Keeping the 'Indonesianness' alive

Being actively involved in Australian society doesn't mean Indonesians put their homeland second, says Ms Utari.





Having taught in Australian universities for more than 11 years, Dr Muhidin says he also incorporates Indonesian values in his teaching.





"I try to introduce Indonesian values through case studies related to what I teach, whether it's in the form of leadership system, cultural program, or other values," says the lecturer in Applied Demography in Business.





Meanwhile for Ms Utari, "Indonesianness" means to show solidarity with Indonesians here and back home especially at times of need.





"When disaster strikes Indonesia, we raise funds [for the impacted]," she says, adding that the group she's involved with also helps other Indonesian students struggling with mental health during the COVID pandemic in Australia.





As for 78-year-old Mr Iswandi, while he stopped running his dance classes five years ago, he says he is “still up for it” if anyone is keen to learn the moves.



Cracker-eating race, one of popular games commonly played by Indonesians around the world during the independence day celebration Source: Moment RF / Ali Trisno Pranoto/Getty Images Indonesian Independence Day celebrations will take place throughout Australia, including a musical and culinary festival at Collingwood Town Hall in Victoria and the Independence Festival at the Brighton Avenue’s Korean Hall in NSW on Saturday, 19 August.







Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 3pm .