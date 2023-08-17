The message behind the meaning of Indonesia's 78th Independence Day from country's representative in Sydney

flag hoist.jpg

Flag hoisting ceremony at Wisma Indonesia in Sydney, 17 August 2023

From economic recovery post-COVID pandemic to preparations for next year's election, this is the message for the 78ᵗʰ Indonesian Independence Day from the country's Consul General in Sydney, Vedi Kurnia Buana.

The flag hoisting ceremony of 17 August commemoration were also held at many other locations in Australia, one of which was at Federal Square in Melbourne.
'We exist and contribute': Why some Indonesians feel like 'unofficial diplomats' in Australia

Flag hoisting ceremony in Melbourne, 17 August 2023
Indonesian flag was hoisted at the Federal Square in Melbourne, 17 August 2023 Credit: Dilail Abimanyu
Paskibra
Paskibra on duty for hoisting the Indonesian flag at the Federation Square in melbourne, 17 August 2023 Credit: Dilail Abimanyu
Paskibra
Indonesia's 78th Independece Day commemoration brings the message of 'Terus Melaju untuk Indonesia Maju'. Credit: Dilail Abimanyu


