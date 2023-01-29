What do we know about the new COVID subvariant?

XBB.1.5 Strain

SUQIAN, CHINA - JANUARY 4, 2023 - Illustration: XBB.1.5 strain, January 4, 2023, Suqian, Jiangsu, China. (Photo by CFOTO/Sipa USA) Credit: Costfoto/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

The highly contagious new subvariant of COVID-19 has authorities worried about its rapid spread.

A new highly contagious sub-variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly and has just landed on Australian shores.

What do we know about him?

The X-B-B.1.5 strain has been named as the most contagious subvariant of Omicron by the World Health Organization (WHO). The

advantages of this type refer to its high immune-avoidance properties and its ability to bind more tightly to human cells thus making them more contagious.

This transmission is also linked to the reduced ability of current vaccines to stop the spread of infection.

Listen to 
SBS Indonesian 
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday at 3 pm.
Follow us on 
Facebook 
and catch us up on 
podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Medicare healthcare cards

The government will overhaul Medicare in an effort to strengthen and modernize the health site

Forbidden to buy alcohol drinks on Monday and Tuesday

Restrictions on the sale of alcohol in Alice Springs following an increase in crime in that area.

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Radio News in Bahasa Indonesia - January 27, 2023

The fees paid to offset emissions in relation to a purchase such as flights can go towards different projects such as tree planting.

Independent review of carbon credits - Does it really do anything useful?