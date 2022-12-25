SBS Bahasa Indonesia

Did Your Gift-buying Cost You More Than You Could Afford?

An Afterpay sign in a Sydney shop window

An Afterpay sign is seen in a store window in a shopping centre in Sydney, Tuesday, February 26, 2019. (AAP Image/Derek Rose) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DEREK ROSE/AAPIMAGE

Published 25 December 2022 at 4:49pm
By Sam Dover
Presented by Dilail Abimanyu
A bumper pre-Christmas shopping period this year may have enticed people to spend more than they can afford.

Buy Now Pay Later services such as Afterpay have come under scrutiny in a new study from the University of Sydney.  The study has found that these services are failing to protect vulnerable borrowers.


