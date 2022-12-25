Did Your Gift-buying Cost You More Than You Could Afford?

Buy Now Pay Later services such as Afterpay have come under scrutiny in a new study from the University of Sydney. The study has found that these services are failing to protect vulnerable borrowers.
An Afterpay sign is seen in a store window in a shopping centre in Sydney, Tuesday, February 26, 2019. (AAP Image/Derek Rose) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DEREK ROSE/AAPIMAGE
A bumper pre-Christmas shopping period this year may have enticed people to spend more than they can afford.
