Argentina win the World Cup after a game full of thrills and spills

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Yedi kez Ballon d'Ors kazanan Lionel Messi birçok taraftar ve yorumcu için şimdiye kadar topa vuran en iyi oyuncu Credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Published 19 December 2022 at 5:15pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Dilail Abimanyu
Argentina are world champions for the third time after winning the greatest World Cup final of all time, beating France in a penalty shootout.

