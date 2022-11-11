SBS Indonesian

ATO unveils plan to eliminate 'dummy director'

SBS Indonesian

Big business presentation with flip board

Large group of corporate business people. In future, company directors will have to have their identities verified (Getty) Credit: Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 November 2022 at 1:31pm
By Tys Occhiuzzi
Presented by Ricky Kusumo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Australian Taxation Office [ATO] requires that verified company directors have a “Director ID”, in an attempt to eliminate so-called 'false directors' in business.

Published 11 November 2022 at 1:31pm
By Tys Occhiuzzi
Presented by Ricky Kusumo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
All Australian company directors will be required to obtain their verified ID, and A-T-O provides additional assistance in languages for diverse communities.

It is the latest campaign by the Australian Taxation Office, or ATO, to verify the identities of company directors across the country, and close loopholes for fraud.

Currently, people can apply or be nominated to be company directors with very little verification of their identity.

Advertisement
Listen to
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday at 3 pm.
Follow us on
Facebook
and catch us up on
podcasts
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Medibank

Health data from some Medibank customers has been uploaded to the internet by cyber criminals.

g20-summit-2022-billboard.jpg

Indonesia-Australia relations ahead of G20 in Bali - Asep Kamaluddin Nashir

Tintin's iconic moon rocket on the streets of Madrid (AP).jpg

Tintin Exhibition at 90th Anniversary of The Boy Detective

Kerry Chant NSW Health.jpg

New COVID-19 wave expected in NSW within weeks