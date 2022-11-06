SBS Indonesian

What happened to that other global health emergency - monkeypox?

SBS Indonesian

Monkeypox

A vial containing the monkeypox vaccine and a syringe. Credit: Nell Redmond/AP/AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 November 2022 at 10:17am
By Biwa Kwan, Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Ricky Kusumo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Monkeypox made headlines when it was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation in July. What happened to it?

Published 7 November 2022 at 10:17am
By Biwa Kwan, Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Ricky Kusumo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Monkeypox made headlines when it was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation [[WHO]] in July.

Since then Australian sexual health workers and public health campaigners have been working to get members of at-risk communities immunised.

The Australian Federation of AIDS Organisations says the rollout so far has been a success story, in part due to the trust and rapport established between sexual health centres and at-risk communities - gay or bisexual men.

Advertisement
Listen to 
SBS Indonesian 
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.
Follow us on 
Facebook 
and catch us up on 
podcasts
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A dose of cough syrup!

Cases of harmful children's cough syrup: How Indonesian consumers respond

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Radio News in Bahasa Indonesia - November 6, 2022

sbs

Pressure mounting for mortgage holders as interest rates rise again

SBS News Indonesian Program – 02 Nov 2022

SBS Radio news in Bahasa Indonesia - 4 November 2022