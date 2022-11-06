What happened to that other global health emergency - monkeypox?

Monkeypox made headlines when it was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation [[WHO]] in July.
Since then Australian sexual health workers and public health campaigners have been working to get members of at-risk communities immunised.
The Australian Federation of AIDS Organisations says the rollout so far has been a success story, in part due to the trust and rapport established between sexual health centres and at-risk communities - gay or bisexual men.
