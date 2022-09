Dias Prabu is the founder and leader of Kultura Collectiva, a contemporary artist which combines contemporary art with traditional art. But the focus remains on the contemporary and young people. During his visit to Melbourne last August 2022, Dias Prabu gave a workshop on making Batik with a free-drawing approach. To Sri Dean Dias Prabu explained what is meant by free drawing in making Batik.



