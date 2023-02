Dr Martin Nanere from the Decky Music and Friend from Bendigo and Gito R. Edward, the front man of Gito & Friends band talked to Sri Dean about their respective coming performances at the ARM Concert at Box Hill Community Centre on the 25 February. They both assured her that the audience will have a good time dancing and listening to their music.



