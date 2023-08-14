Latest News SBS Audio Indonesian Program – 14 Aug 2023Play01:57Latest News SBS Audio Indonesian Program – 14 Aug 2023.Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (1.78MB) Latest News SBS Audio Indonesian Program – 14 Aug 2023.Latest News SBS Audio Indonesian Program – 14 Aug 2023.Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.Follow us on Facebook and catch us up on podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesDo you know that stroke can be avoided?Latest News SBS Audio Program Bahasa Indonesia — Miggu 13 August 2023Buying prescribed medicines in Australia will be cheaper from September 2023Energy consumption needs to be more efficient amid soaring electricity tariffs