Latest News SBS Audio Indonesian Program – 4 Sept 2023Play07:34Berita Terkini SBS Audio 4 September 2023Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (6.92MB) Latest News SBS Audio Indonesian Program – 4 Sept 2023.Latest News SBS Audio Indonesian Program – 4 Sept 2023.Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 3pm. Follow us on Facebook and catch up with us on podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesGetting plastic out of our environmentAnthony Albanese takes his Voice To Parliament campaign to the streets of CanberraLatest News SBS Audio Program Bahasa Indonesia — Sunday 3 September 2023Why do some people experience cognitive impairment after recovering from COVID-19?