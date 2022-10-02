Compulsory isolation for coronavirus to end in October

Australia is ending mandatory isolation for people infected with COVID-19 from October 14.





Support payments will also finish on that date but there will be financial help for people who work in high risk environments like aged care if they need to isolate.





Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly says his advice to the government recognises that there are very low rates of community transmission and high vaccination rates in Australia.









