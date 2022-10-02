SBS Indonesian

Compulsory isolation for coronavirus to end in October

NATIONAL CABINET MEETING

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly at a press conference after a National Cabinet meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, September 30, 2022. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Published 2 October 2022 at 2:00pm
By Greg Dyett, Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Tia Ardha
National Cabinet has decided to scrap mandatory isolation for people infected with COVID-19 upon receiving advice about very low community transmission in Australia.

Australia is ending mandatory isolation for people infected with COVID-19 from October 14.

Support payments will also finish on that date but there will be financial help for people who work in high risk environments like aged care if they need to isolate.

Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly says his advice to the government recognises that there are very low rates of community transmission and high vaccination rates in Australia.



