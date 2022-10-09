Wet weather greets Australia's biggest car racing Bathurst 1000

Initially Bathurst 1000 was called the Armstrong 500 race hosted at Phillip Island in Victoria.





The race was held at Phillip Island only three times, then moved to Bathurst and Mount Panorama, which has hosted the race ever since.





The race lasted 161 laps and a total distance of six thousand kilometres [[6,213km]], with an average speed of 178 kilometres per hour.





Advertisement

Some cars can reach a top speed of 300 kilometres per hour in some parts of the circuit.







Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 3pm.