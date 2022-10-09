SBS Indonesian

Wet weather greets Australia's biggest car racing Bathurst 1000

SBS Indonesian

Bathurst - a spectacular endurance race

Bathurst - a spectacular endurance race

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 October 2022 at 9:25pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Ricky Kusumo
Source: SBS

More than 200,000 people are estimated to attend that supercar car race, and traditionally many of them camp in the Central West of New South Wales.

Published 9 October 2022 at 9:25pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Ricky Kusumo
Source: SBS
Initially Bathurst 1000 was called the Armstrong 500 race hosted at Phillip Island in Victoria.

The race was held at Phillip Island only three times, then moved to Bathurst and Mount Panorama, which has hosted the race ever since.

The race lasted 161 laps and a total distance of six thousand kilometres [[6,213km]], with an average speed of 178 kilometres per hour.

Advertisement
Some cars can reach a top speed of 300 kilometres per hour in some parts of the circuit.


Listen to 
SBS Indonesian 
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 3pm.
Follow us on 
Facebook 
and catch us up on our 
podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Radio News in Bahasa Indonesia - October 9, 2022

Worl terror attack

Hendro Fernando's experience as an ex ISIS member

sbs

Official Interest Rates Rise Again

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Radio News in Bahasa Indonesia - October 7, 2022