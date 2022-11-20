SBS Indonesian

The impact of community detention on young migrants

International students at Western Sydney University pose for a photograph

International students pose for a photograph with university representatives after arriving at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Monday, December 6, 2021. A pilot program to return international students to the state starts on Monday, with up to 250 students expected to arrive on a charter flight before isolating at a student accommodation facility for three days. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi) Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE

Published 20 November 2022 at 5:59pm
By Sean Wales
Presented by Ricky Kusumo
The impact of the government policy, more than 500 refugees living in Australia under community detention cannot pursue their study dreams.

Community detention is intended for vulnerable asylum seekers to be able to spend time in the community while waiting for their residence permit applications to be processed.

Migrants coming to Australia under the so-called Community Under Residence Determination program are not entitled to demand science nor work in Australia if they are over 18, even though they receive government-funded accommodation and support from Centrelink.

Department of Home Affairs data shows, as of June 30 this year, there were 566 migrant people living in Australia under the community detention program. More than three-quarters of them had been on the programme for more than 1096 days.

Individuals in community detention are provided health services, accommodation, caseworker support and living allowance, but must comply with requirements including those over 18 are not involved with work or study.
In a statement a Department of Home Affairs spokesman said that the Department would continue to work closely with the Government on a series of actions aimed at addressing the barriers to status resolution and the associated risks of long-term detention.
