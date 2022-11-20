Community detention is intended for vulnerable asylum seekers to be able to spend time in the community while waiting for their residence permit applications to be processed.





Migrants coming to Australia under the so-called Community Under Residence Determination program are not entitled to demand science nor work in Australia if they are over 18, even though they receive government-funded accommodation and support from Centrelink.





Department of Home Affairs data shows, as of June 30 this year, there were 566 migrant people living in Australia under the community detention program. More than three-quarters of them had been on the programme for more than 1096 days.





Individuals in community detention are provided health services, accommodation, caseworker support and living allowance, but must comply with requirements including those over 18 are not involved with work or study. Department of Home Affair





