Can pinhole surgery cure obesity epidemic?

Obesity is a major contributor to diabetes

Published 16 October 2022 at 4:30pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Ricky Kusumo
Obesity is now a global health threat - according to the World Health Organisation. The Doctors are trialling a new pinhole surgery technique aimed at blocking hunger-causing hormones in obese patients.

Pinhole surgery was aimed at suppressing the appetite hormone Gherlin without medication with side effects, or the risk of open surgery.

Ghrelin, is a hormone produced at the top of the stomach and doctors are trying to stop it working with an inhibitory substance.

The hope is that by limiting the release of ghrelin will control appetite. But rather than major surgery like traditional weight-loss surgery, doctors use a needle in the arm.


