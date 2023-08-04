Will nationally consistent sexual consent laws stop sexual crimes?

The Senate inquiry has heard consent laws should be the same across different states and territories to ensure there are consistent rules to stop rape and sexual violence.

The three-day parliamentary session sought to examine different definitions of consent across Australian jurisdictions and how the justice system affects survivors of sexual violence.

Advocates and organisations told the inquiry that better consent training and sex education were also needed.

Consent laws in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, and A-C-T have adopted affirmative consent.

This means a person is not considered to have consented to sexual interaction unless they say or do something to show that consent has been given.

Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern Territory have yet to adopt affirmative consent.


