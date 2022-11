Available in other languages

In early Wednesday, a post appeared on the dark web - containing confidential health information from a small number of Medibank customers.



That followed Medibank's decision not to pay a ransom.





Details revealed: Client numbers, medicare numbers, names and addresses, as well as phone numbers and some health claims data.



That includes patient information about HIV Diagnosis and drug and alcohol addiction.





