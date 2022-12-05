Day 3 Cianjur Earthquake: Aftersocks terrifying people

Deden Azis is a Tempo journalist who also manages an online newspaper. Meanwhile, Faisal Syaheza, is a writer and poet. They described the situation of the third day post-earthquake to Sri Dean. They told her how frequent aftershocks occurred. It even happened whilele the interview was in progress.



Deden and Faisal said how the people in the affected areas needed assistance such as tents and tarpaulins, diapers for children and other basic needs.



