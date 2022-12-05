SBS Indonesian

Day 3 Cianjur Earthquake: Aftersocks terrifying people

Deden (left) at one of Cianjur Earthquake Command Posts. While Adi (centre) delivering tents to people who slept in the shrubs, away from their houses. (Supplied).

Published 5 December 2022 at 8:57pm
On November 21, an earthquake occurred in Cianjur Regency, West Java, with a magnitude of 5.6. The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) urged people in Cianjur Regency, West Java to be aware of further disasters in the form of landslides and flash floods or aftershocks.

Deden Azis is a Tempo journalist who also manages an online newspaper. Meanwhile, Faisal Syaheza, is a writer and poet. They described the situation of the third day post-earthquake to Sri Dean. They told her how frequent aftershocks occurred. It even happened whilele the interview was in progress.
Deden and Faisal said how the people in the affected areas needed assistance such as tents and tarpaulins, diapers for children and other basic needs.
