Jayanto Damanik Tan, an Indonesian artist who lives in Sydney, exhibiting his works with the theme of Chinese New Year treats Chinese at the New Chinese New Year celebration at SBS Centre in Sydney. He told Sri Dean how to eat dumplings correctly during Chinese New Year. He also explained about other special Chinese New Year food or dishes and what are the purpose behind them.



