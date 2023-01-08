Cabinet documents reveal Howard Government efforts to prevent asylum seekers from entering Australia

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

On 12 October 2002, the Bali Bombing rocked Australia.



Two days later, the then Prime Minister, John Howard talked about that in a parliamentary meeting.





A month later, cabinet documents revealed that Australia had been singled out as a target for Al Qaeda terrorists.





In 2002, Australian troops were already in Afghanistan... and Cabinet documents reveal that John Howard spoke to US President George W Bush, about whether Iraq had weapons of mass destruction... ahead of the US-led invasion in 2003.





Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday at 3 pm.