Ethnic Tionghoa in Indonesia and their identity.

Dr Siauw Tiong Djin is a business practitioner, researcher and a social activist. He explains to SBS Indonesian Program about the historical existence and the role of the ethnic Chinese in Indonesia since the colonial era until now. The Dutch used them as the middlemen which put the ethnic Chinese in a bad position in eyes of the Indonesians. Therefore, they often feel like a cash cow, or a shield or as a scapegoat. Dr Siauw Tiong Djin believe that ethnic Tionghoa is an integral part of Indonesia and should therefore be regarded the same as any other ethic group in Indonesia. Hence they should be allowed to maintain their identity.



