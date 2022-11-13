SBS Indonesian

EV participates in London-Sydney marathon recreation

Entrants for the 2022 event gather to test cars and meet other participants (Supplied Perth-Sydney Marathon).jpg

Entrants for the 2022 event gather to test cars and meet other participants (Supplied Perth-Sydney Marathon)

Published 13 November 2022 at 7:21pm, updated an hour ago at 7:58pm
By Sean Wales
Presented by Ricky Kusumo
Source: SBS
Renowned rally racers have embarked on a 10-day journey from Perth to Sydney, recreating part of the famous 1968 London to Sydney marathon rally trip.

On 24 November 1968, more than 100 cars set off from London on an epic 16,000-kilometre journey, arriving at Sydney's Hyde Park on 17 December.

They recreated a portion of an unforgettable historic rally.
The historic rally redesigned starts from Perth and Sydney's 5,700-kilometre destination.

The drivers travelled north-east from Perth, before heading south, then across the border into South Australia and crossing the Nullarbor.
They will then travel to the far west of New South Wales, descending into the Victorian Alps before finishing off in Sydney - on November 6.

One of the participating teams this time will use electric ken or EV along the rally route.

