Indonesia has formalised its Golden Visa regulations in a bid to support its national economy.
The nine types of , one of which is the , provides foreigners with residence permits for five to ten years.
Not only referring to the quantity of investment brought by the foreigners, the Golden Visa is also said to prioritise the "quality" factor by opening the door to individuals who have special skills required by the government.
This is what the Immigration Consul at the Indonesian Consulate General in Sydney, Agus Abdul Majid, said about this visa.
Indonesia offers Golden Visa to attract foreign investors, experts. Here's what you need to know
27/09/2023
