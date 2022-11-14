Second-home visa or 10-year passport: What you may need from Indonesian immigration services

Last month, the Indonesian government introduced a Second-Home Visa for foreigners who wish to stay longer in Indonesia for five or ten years.





Even though the details of its implementation may still be developing, the Immigration Consul on duty at the Indonesian Consulate General in Sydney, Mr Agus Abdul Majid, conveyed his explanation to SBS Indonesian regarding this new visa.





Listen to the full interview:



LISTEN TO Second-home visa and 10-year passport: What you may need from Indonesian immigration services 25:23 Play Not only for foreigners, the Indonesian government has also renewed its immigration services for its citizens including by providing a 10-year passport.







