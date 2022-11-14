SBS Indonesian

Second-home visa or 10-year passport: What you may need from Indonesian immigration services

SBS Indonesian

Woman with travel bag and flag of Indonesia

Indonesia introduces a 'second-home' visa for foreigner and a 10-year passport for its citizen. Source: iStockphoto / mirsad sarajlic/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 November 2022 at 2:42pm
By Tia Ardha
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Are you a foreigner who frequently visits Indonesia and wants to stay longer? Or, maybe you are an Indonesian citizen wishing that your passport has a longer validity period? This fairly new Indonesian immigration services may be the answer to your wishes.

Published 14 November 2022 at 2:42pm
By Tia Ardha
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Last month, the Indonesian government introduced a Second-Home Visa for foreigners who wish to stay longer in Indonesia for five or ten years.

Even though the details of its implementation may still be developing, the Immigration Consul on duty at the Indonesian Consulate General in Sydney, Mr Agus Abdul Majid, conveyed his explanation to SBS Indonesian regarding this new visa.

Listen to the full interview:
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
indonesian_141022_Majid Imigrasi - Visa second home & Paspor 10 tahun.mp3 image

Second-home visa and 10-year passport: What you may need from Indonesian immigration services

25:23
Not only for foreigners, the Indonesian government has also renewed its immigration services for its citizens including by providing a 10-year passport.


Listen to 
SBS Indonesian 
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.
Follow us on 
Facebook 
and catch us up on 
podcasts
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Radio News in Bahasa Indonesia - 13 November 2022

Entrants for the 2022 event gather to test cars and meet other participants (Supplied Perth-Sydney Marathon).jpg

EV participates in London-Sydney marathon recreation

COP27 Climate Summit

Most Australians want rich nations to pay for the effects of climate change.

Nika Suwarsih in a community function in Melbourne, 2021 (Supplied).

Looking for work: Where to look for help?