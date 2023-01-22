Should Australia represent more culture with public holidays?

Fireworks explode over the Opera House and Harbour Bridge during New Year's Eve fireworks display in Sydney, Australian, Friday, Jan. 1, 2016.(AP Photo/Rob Griffith)

Fireworks explode over the Opera House Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Calls for Australia to adopt a more diverse public holiday have received mixed responses from some migrant communities. While some believe it is a step in the right direction, others think it is not appropriate.

Over the past two decades, migration to Australia has shifted from the main countries of Great Britain to non-European countries.

India, Nepal, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines were the top five most common countries of birth among migrants in Australia between 2016-2021.

Should Australia represent more culture with public holidays?
That's the question being asked as the country continues to see an increase in migration from non-European countries.

Listen to 
SBS Indonesian 
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday at 3 pm.
Follow us on 
Facebook 
and catch us up on 
podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Pulau baru muncul setelah gempa di perairan Tanimbar

Emerging new island in Tanimbar waters after a big earthquake

Chinese tourists in Sydney.

Lunar New Year travel quieter than expected

Helen Soemardjo with a Bundegan, a rare and unusual instrument from the mountains of Wonosobo, Central Java. She supported the bundengan project in Melbourne in 2018. (Supplied by the family).

The generous lady who selflessly support the promotion of Indonesian culture

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Radio News in Bahasa Indonesia - January 20, 2023