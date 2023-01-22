Over the past two decades, migration to Australia has shifted from the main countries of Great Britain to non-European countries.





India, Nepal, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines were the top five most common countries of birth among migrants in Australia between 2016-2021.





Should Australia represent more culture with public holidays?



That's the question being asked as the country continues to see an increase in migration from non-European countries.





