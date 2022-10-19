SBS Indonesian

The results of the fact finding team about Kanjuruhan and what can be improved in Indonesian football?

Published 19 October 2022 at 6:49pm
By Dilail Abimanyu
Presented by Dilail Abimanyu
"..The Fact finding team has reported in 142 pages about their findings regarding Kanjuruhan tragedy to the President.." Ronny Pangemanan, Indonesia Football Commentator

On October 14, the Joint Independent Fact-Finding Team or TGIPF released a press statement regarding the investigation into the events that occurred at the Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang on October 1st.

In the conference, several points were made, including that the Indonesian Football Federation (PSSI) must be responsible for what happened in Kanjuruhan.

With Indonesian football commentator, Ronny Pangemanan, Dilail Abimanyu will discuss the results of the the fact finding team regarding the Kanjuruhan case. And what can be improved on Indonesian football following the arrival of FIFA to Indonesia to help transform Indonesian football.


