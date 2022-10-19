The results of the fact finding team about Kanjuruhan and what can be improved in Indonesian football?

On October 14, the Joint Independent Fact-Finding Team or TGIPF released a press statement regarding the investigation into the events that occurred at the Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang on October 1st.





In the conference, several points were made, including that the Indonesian Football Federation (PSSI) must be responsible for what happened in Kanjuruhan.





With Indonesian football commentator, Ronny Pangemanan, Dilail Abimanyu will discuss the results of the the fact finding team regarding the Kanjuruhan case. And what can be improved on Indonesian football following the arrival of FIFA to Indonesia to help transform Indonesian football.







Advertisement

Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3pm.



