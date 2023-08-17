Indonesia independence: Sharpened bamboo and the development of the nation and state

Iip D. Yahya, the Director of the West Java PWNU Media Center who is also a historian, writer and independent researcher.

This year Indonesia celebrates its 78th independence day.

Indonesia is the only country that claims its independence from its colonizers.  Some said that Indonesia fought against its colonizers armed with sharpened bamboo. 
 
