Being the guest nation in Australia's Cowra Festival, Indonesia points the importance of youth collaboration

Dubes Siswo Cowra.jpg

Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia Dr Siswo Pramono (R) with Mayor of Cowra Cr Bill West in front of Australia's World Peace Bell in Cowra, NSW. Credit: Supplied/KBRI Canberra

Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Australia and Vanuatu Dr Siswo Pramono spoke about Indonesia's involvement as a Guest Nation in the 2023 Cowra Festival of International Understanding.

First held in 1965, the Cowra Festival of International Understanding is an annual community-based event which focuses its attention on Cowra as a "home of reconciliation".

This festival invites one 'Guest Nation' every year, where this year Indonesia gets this honor after previously being invited in 1972.

Cowra itself is known as a city full of history because of its role as a place for war prisoners from various countries, including from Indonesia.
The Indonesian Ambassador to Australia and Vanuatu, Dr Siswo Pramono, explained to SBS Indonesian the importance of Indonesia's participation in this event especially in this modern days..

Interview with Ambassador Siswo Pramono at Cowra Festival of International Understanding 2023

