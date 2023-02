IndOz food is a success story which over time has grown into a sizeable organisation managed by volunteers. The groups that sprung from IndOz Food which are called IndOz Groups, have evolved to became variety of groups of interests, no longer confined in the food business. As Hanny Santoso, one of the founders explained to Sri Dean, these IndOz Groups are agile, dynamic and responsive to the need of the members. How do they operate?



