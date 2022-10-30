SBS Indonesian

R plate initiative aims to help people return from traumatic driving accidents

New ‘R Plate’ initiative launches to help increase driver confidence following road accidents.jpg

Credit: mycar

Published 30 October 2022 at 4:22pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Ricky Kusumo
Source: SBS

A new initiative R Plates, is being launched to help drivers regain their confidence behind the wheel after a traumatic car accident.

Research by My-car Tire and Auto showed about 90 per cent ((89 per cent)) of Australian motorists admitted to being confident drivers, but nearly half ((43 per cent)) of those drivers lost their confidence after following an incident.

The main factor causing a driver's loss of confidence is involvement in incidents on the road, with one in five ((21 per cent)) worrying taking between two months or a year to feel comfortable driving again after an incident.

My-car Tire and Auto says the new 'R' Plate initiative will help transition drivers regain confidence on the road after a crash.

Similar to the 'L' or 'P' plate system, an 'R' plate may be displayed on the vehicle to signify that the driver is back driving and may require patience or extra consideration from other drivers.
