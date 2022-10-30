R plate initiative aims to help people return from traumatic driving accidents

Research by My-car Tire and Auto showed about 90 per cent ((89 per cent)) of Australian motorists admitted to being confident drivers, but nearly half ((43 per cent)) of those drivers lost their confidence after following an incident.





The main factor causing a driver's loss of confidence is involvement in incidents on the road, with one in five ((21 per cent)) worrying taking between two months or a year to feel comfortable driving again after an incident.





My-car Tire and Auto says the new 'R' Plate initiative will help transition drivers regain confidence on the road after a crash.





Similar to the 'L' or 'P' plate system, an 'R' plate may be displayed on the vehicle to signify that the driver is back driving and may require patience or extra consideration from other drivers.



