Educational institutions consider the risks and benefits of Artificial Intelligence (AI) devices

Artificial intelligence - or AI - brought revolutionary changes to some aspects of human daily routine.





And one of those areas includes education, with teachers and students grappling with pros and cons.





One of the artificial tools called ChatGPT has been increasingly used by students since its launch in November 2022.



It allows users to enter written instructions that generate responses - including long essays and short stories - within seconds.







Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.

Follow us on Facebook and catch us up on podcasts .













