Educational institutions consider the risks and benefits of Artificial Intelligence (AI) devices

ChatGPT Chat with AI or Artificial Intelligence technology. businessman using a laptop computer chatting with an intelligent artificial intelligence. Developed by OpenAI. Futuristic technology.

ChatGPT Chat with AI or Artificial Intelligence technology. businessman using a laptop computer chatting with an intelligent artificial intelligence. Developed by OpenAI. Futuristic technology. Source: iStockphoto / Supatman/Getty Images/iStockphoto

At least five Australian states have banned the use of tools such as ChatGPT in public schools to limit potential cheating and plagiarism.

Artificial intelligence - or AI - brought revolutionary changes to some aspects of human daily routine.

And one of those areas includes education, with teachers and students grappling with pros and cons.

One of the artificial tools called ChatGPT has been increasingly used by students since its launch in November 2022.
It allows users to enter written instructions that generate responses - including long essays and short stories - within seconds.


.
