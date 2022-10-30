Ancestor's body is returned to homeland after long time of being nomaded

Indigenous elders gathered to bury their ancestors on an untouched coastline at the south-western tip of the York Peninsula in South Australia.





For two decades, the remains of 38 of Narungga's dead people were put on display in South Australian museums. Now they have returned to their homeland and have been laid to rest on a designated piece of land.





It represents a long journey - some ancestors are more than 100 years old.





They eventually returned home and Kaurna [[Gar-nuh]] and the Narungga elders held a smoking ceremony to officially acknowledge the repatriation.



