SBS Indonesian

Ancestor's body is returned to homeland after long time of being nomaded

SBS Indonesian

The traditional burial at Dhilba Guuranda - Innes National Park (SBS).jpg

The traditional burial at Dhilba Guuranda - Innes National Park

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 October 2022 at 4:35pm
By Peta Doherty, Danielle Robertson
Presented by Tia Ardha
Source: SBS

Thousands of ancestral bodies of First Nations citizens are still kept in museums and institutions around the world. The Narunnga community from the York Peninsula region of South Australia, has spent years searching for the missing remains of their ancestors.

Published 30 October 2022 at 4:35pm
By Peta Doherty, Danielle Robertson
Presented by Tia Ardha
Source: SBS
Indigenous elders gathered to bury their ancestors on an untouched coastline at the south-western tip of the York Peninsula in South Australia.

For two decades, the remains of 38 of Narungga's dead people were put on display in South Australian museums. Now they have returned to their homeland and have been laid to rest on a designated piece of land.

It represents a long journey - some ancestors are more than 100 years old.

Advertisement
They eventually returned home and Kaurna [[Gar-nuh]] and the Narungga elders held a smoking ceremony to officially acknowledge the repatriation.
Listen to 
SBS Indonesian 
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 3pm.
Follow us on 
Facebook 
and catch us up on our 
podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Radio News in Bahasa Indonesia - October 30, 2022

New ‘R Plate’ initiative launches to help increase driver confidence following road accidents.jpg

R plate initiative aims to help people return from traumatic driving accidents

NSW RFS crews rescue people from rising floodwaters.

Flood-ravaged community home buyback scheme

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Radio News in Bahasa Indonesia - 28 October 2022