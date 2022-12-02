Japan and Morocco are group winner, Belgium and Germany out of the tournament

Japan had one sure route to their first-ever back-to-back knockout stage berths: a win. But they faced Spain, and Spain went a goal up in just the 11th minute.





A cross from Cesar Azpilicueta was put into the back of the net by Alvaro Morata. 1-0 Spain at half-time. At half-time in group E's other game, Germany was one-nil ahead of Costa Rica.





Things were looking good for the two traditional powers, Spain and Germany, to go through to the Round of 16. But assuming anything in football is to play a very dangerous game indeed.





Six minutes into the second half, the situation in the group had changed completely.



Japan scored to make it one-all and minutes later was awarded a controversial goal following a Video Assistant Referee ruling. Japan 2, Spain 1.





In the other match, Costa Rica scored twice in the space of 13 minutes to go up two goals to one on Germany. It looked like underdogs Japan and Costa Rica were headed to the Round of 16 but two goals in the final 17 minutes gave the Germans a four goals to two victory to eliminate Costa Rica.





But they needed one more goal to make sure of a knockout stage place - one scored by Spain. It wasn't forthcoming. Japan held on to win, two goals to one, and Japan went to the top of the group. Spain was relegated to second place while the Germans were knocked out.





Group F kept with the theme of surprises.





2018 semi-finalist Belgium needed to win against Croatia to have a chance of making the Round of 16 but could only manage a 0-0 draw. Croatia is through to the Round of 16 as group runners-up.





The surprise section winner is Morocco after defeating Canada 2-1 to qualify in first place and go to the knockout stage for the first time since 1986. Canada scored via a Moroccan own goal just before half-time, and go home without earning a point but will be at the next World Cup, as co-hosts with the United States and Mexico.





Spain plays Morocco in the Round of 16. And Japan plays Croatia.



